Donald Patton July 23, 1934 - April 8, 2019 Donald Louis Patton passed away three months shy of his 85th birthday. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, he made his way to California in the late 1950s, eventually settling in Redondo Beach. He served his country proudly aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Boxer during the Korean War, telling us many great stories of his service. After the Navy, he earned his Bachelor degree from UCLA paid for by Uncle Sam. Don enjoyed a long and fulfilling career as an Electrical Engineer at Northrop Aircraft in Hawthorne working on many classified programs so we don't really know what he did. He met his wonderful wife at a Northrop party in Malibu and they wed in 1962 to start a family. After working for 28 years he decided to retire at 55 and set a goal to be retired longer than his years worked. He beat his goal by two years enjoying a nice long thirty-year retirement filled with hobbies and vacations. His hobbies included snow skiing, golf, more golf and cruising his bike along the beach. During the first half of Don's retirement, the lovely couple traveled the world, even taking a road trip in their VW van to Alaska and back. The second half was a little slower paced spending time at their timeshares and lots of golf. Did we mention golf? Don is survived by his wife, Eleanor; son and daughter in law, Chris and Catherine; two grandkids, Brandy and Harley; sister, Carol; brother, Jack and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Green Hills Memorial Chapel, Rolling Hills at 2pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 21, 2019