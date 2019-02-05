|
Rev. Donald R. Lavelle, C.M.F.
Father Lavelle passed away January 25th at the age of 97. He was born in Chicago in 1921 and moved to San Pedro with his mother and siblings in 1930. He attended Mary Star Grammar School and upon graduation entered the Claretian Seminary in Walnut, CA. He was ordained a priest in 1946 at Mission Santa Barbara. His first assignment was to assist a young pastor (Father George Gallagher) at a new San Pedro parish-Holy Trinity. His future assignments were in the Eastern Provence of his religious order where he served in many capacities and in numerous states. He returned to California in 1987 residing at Dominguez Seminary, performing numerous pastoral duties and saying masses at different parishes in Los Angeles and Orange County for as long as his health permitted him.
He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Bertha, brothers, John, Richard and William and sister Eileen Sundstedt. He was affectionately known as our Uncle Donnie. He is survived by over 100 nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
His viewing and Rosary will be on Feb. 8th at 11:00 celebration of his funeral mass will follow at 11:45 am at The Old San Gabriel Mission, with internment at the Mission cemetery.
