1/1
Donald Raymond Scheppers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Raymond Scheppers, 94, passed to his eternal home on 10/30/2020. Born in San Bernardino, CA on 8/14/1926. Graduated Mt. Carmel High School in L.A. and went on to complete only 1 year of schooling to be a missionary Priest and chose instead to enlist in the Army in World War ll. Graduated USC and eventually retired as an Accountant. A long time parishioner of American Martyrs Church, member of King Harbor Yacht Club and Knights of Columbus. Married 53 years to late wife Betty and later married to long time family friend Dianne who now survives him along with 2 Grandchildren Patrick and Gregory, and Nephew Jeff. Don is preceded in death by his brother Bill, Betty, and his children Tom and Denise. Donald relocated to beautiful Prescott, AZ in his early 90's. Donald was a wonderful, gentle, giving person who will be missed by many. Memorial Service to be held after 1st of New Year.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved