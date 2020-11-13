Donald Raymond Scheppers, 94, passed to his eternal home on 10/30/2020. Born in San Bernardino, CA on 8/14/1926. Graduated Mt. Carmel High School in L.A. and went on to complete only 1 year of schooling to be a missionary Priest and chose instead to enlist in the Army in World War ll. Graduated USC and eventually retired as an Accountant. A long time parishioner of American Martyrs Church, member of King Harbor Yacht Club and Knights of Columbus. Married 53 years to late wife Betty and later married to long time family friend Dianne who now survives him along with 2 Grandchildren Patrick and Gregory, and Nephew Jeff. Don is preceded in death by his brother Bill, Betty, and his children Tom and Denise. Donald relocated to beautiful Prescott, AZ in his early 90's. Donald was a wonderful, gentle, giving person who will be missed by many. Memorial Service to be held after 1st of New Year.





