Donald Snook

11/27/1950 - 06/10/2020 Donald Eugene Snook, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend was welcomed into heaven on June 10, 2010. He is survived by his wife Deborah, son Frank Snook and daughter-in-law Debi Britain, his daughter April Ampuero and son-in-law Carlos Ampuero, his sister Lisa Blunk, her daughters Emily and Amanda, his brother Mike Snook, sister-in-law Tricia, nephew Michael and many other relatives and friends. He is also survived by the light of his life, his baby granddaughter, Sophia. He was an accomplished journeyman plumber, a die-hard fan of John Wayne and Johnny Cash, and a lover of old western television shows and movies. He was a master story-teller of tales both real and imagined. These stories will be told and re-told for many years to come. He lived life on his own terms and will never be forgotten by family, friend, or foe. Rest in peace big fella' until we meet again. You will be missed. A celebration of life will be held for immediate family when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's name can be made to City of Hope or a charity of your choosing.





