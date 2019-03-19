|
|
4/24/25 - 12/24/18 Donald W. Anderson passed peacefully in his sleep on December 24, 2018. He was 93. Born in 1925 Don was a longtime resident of the South Bay. He attended George Washington High School, served in the Navy and attended USC where he earned a degree in engineering. After working at McDonald Douglass Don joined his father and brother in the family sheet metal fabrication business where he worked until he was 76. Even after retiring, Don continued to be active taking daily walks and bike rides. Don is remembered as a true gentleman, always ready with a smile and a warm compliment. Don 's wife, Charlene passed away in 2004. He is survived by loving friends and family; stepson Jim Phillips, step grandson Jimmy Phillips, nephew Richard Anderson, nieces Linda Foster and Donna Griffin, grandnieces, Lisa Ummel and Kristi Banks, Jennifer Rugerio, Ashlee Griffin and grandnephews Nick Anderson and Ryan Griffin. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. White and Day
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 19, 2019