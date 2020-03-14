Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Wayne Lakin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Wayne Lakin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Wayne Lakin Obituary
February 10, 1932 - February 29, 2020 Donald Wayne Lakin, a 35 year resident of Yucca Valley, passed away February 29, 2020. He was 88 years old. The son of Phillip Lakin and Thelma Butler, he was born on February 10, 1932, in Manhattan, Kansas. He is survived by his daughters, Theresa Tabor (Bill) of Joshua Tree, Ruthann Machado of Pioneertown, Elizabeth Doran (Richard) of Yucca Valley, and Donna Lakin of Yucca Valley., nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his wife Marain Lakin. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday March 28, 2020 at 59826 Sun Mesa Drive in Yucca Valley.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -