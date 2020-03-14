|
February 10, 1932 - February 29, 2020 Donald Wayne Lakin, a 35 year resident of Yucca Valley, passed away February 29, 2020. He was 88 years old. The son of Phillip Lakin and Thelma Butler, he was born on February 10, 1932, in Manhattan, Kansas. He is survived by his daughters, Theresa Tabor (Bill) of Joshua Tree, Ruthann Machado of Pioneertown, Elizabeth Doran (Richard) of Yucca Valley, and Donna Lakin of Yucca Valley., nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his wife Marain Lakin. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday March 28, 2020 at 59826 Sun Mesa Drive in Yucca Valley.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 14, 2020