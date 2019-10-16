|
|
Donna Corrinne Nielsen was born on December 22, 1929 to Ralph and Alice Otterson in Portland, Oregon. She passed away in Torrance on July 25, 2019 at the age of 89. She was the youngest of four daughters born to the Ottersons. When Donna was nine her closest sister Shirley died and by that time her older sisters Barbara and Marie were getting married and leaving home; but the Ottersons were a close-knit family and they gathered together on Sunday afternoons for a picnic in a nearby park. Donna graduated from Jefferson High School in Portland in 1947 and went to work for a bank. A coworker introduced her to the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Nielsen, and Donna and Dick were married on December 29, 1950. After a short honeymoon in Southern California, the couple moved to remote Annette Island, Alaska where Dick worked for the FAA and they started their family. In 1954, they moved first to Redondo Beach, and then lived for several years in Manhattan Beach before finally moving to a hillside home in Torrance in 1966. When her kids were old enough, Donna began volunteering as a "Pink Lady" at South Bay Hospital, where she eventually became the Vice President of the South Bay Hospital Women's Auxiliary in the early 1970s. She joined the South Bay Christian Business and Professional Women group and became their Chairman. She also worked as a Library Aide at Birney Elementary School in Redondo Beach. Donna was a faithful and active member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Redondo Beach since 1955. She was a volunteer and a member of the church Bridge Club. In the late 1980s she became President of the church's Women's Association. She later became a church Elder, and the church's Wedding Director. Toward the end of her life she developed dementia and she lived her last few years in Assisted Living at Sunrise of Hermosa Beach. Donna leaves behind her three children, Dennis, Diane and Doug; two grandchildren, Laura and Linda; and six great-grandchildren. Her husband Dick passed away on May 27, 2015.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 11 am at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Redondo Beach.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 16, 2019