August 9, 1932 - August 23, 2019 Donna Mae Bender passed away August 23, 2019, in Harbor City, CA, at the age of 87. She was born August 9, 1932, in Pittsburg, PA, the daughter of Albert Lincoln and Eva Harriet (Nee Stone) Mutterspaugh Sr. Donna married her high school sweetheart Sylvester Paul Bender in November of 1948. With Paul in the Marines they moved from Pittsburg, PA to Cherry Point, North Carolina where they resided until Paul's discharge in 1950. They returned to Pittsburg until 1963 at which time Donna and Paul pulled up roots and moved the family to Southern California. In 1964 Donna and Paul became members of First Lutheran Church of Torrance. Donna was very active in the church which included her job as a lunch time aid. She took great joy in supervising the children while they ate lunch and played on the playground. All the children loved her just as much as she loved them. She also worked in the church nursery taking care of the children on Sunday mornings. Volunteering and helping others was a big part of Donna's life. Anytime the March of Dimes would call she was right there to help. She would even enlist her daughters. Donna also volunteered for Memorial Hospital of Gardena and for the Professional Bowlers Association. As an avid bowler Donna belonged to the California Women's 500 Club and their local chapter, South Bay 500 Club where she was actively involved. Later in life Donna kept busy by joining the Lomita Goodtimers Club, where she served for several years as President. She also called bingo at McDonald's on Torrance Blvd every Monday for the seniors. She enjoyed not only calling bingo, but playing it as well. Yelling "Bingo" always put the biggest smile on her face. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Sylvester Paul Bender Sr., brother Albert Lincoln Mutterspaugh Jr. and granddaughter Jessica Marie Gibson. She is survived by her children Sylvester Paul Bender, Jr., Harriet P. (nee Bender) Gibson, David A. Bender, Deborah L. Bender, Brian E. Bender and Angela F. (nee Bender) Bragg, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her sister Marlene (nee Mutterspaugh) Sampson of Tehachapi, CA. A Celebration of Donna's life will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, October 13, at First Lutheran Church of Torrance located at 2900 W. Carson Street - Pastor William Hurst officiating. Donna is now at peace with her husband of over 70 years. She will be forever in our hearts!
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 11, 2019