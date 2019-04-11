Home

02/01/1936 - 03/27/2019 Rose Boyer passed away with family by her side in Torrance, CA on March 28, 2019. She was born on February 1, 1936 in Phoenix, AZ. She attended Banning High School & worked at the Inglewood Courthouse retiring in 1997. In 1984 Rose met her soulmate Michael Boyer & they shared 35 years of marriage. She is preceded in death by two of her six children, Raul Espinosa & Margot Ramirez. Services will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on April 12, 2019 at 2 PM.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 11, 2019
