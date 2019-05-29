Home

April 2, 1935 - May 22, 2019 Mrs. Doris Edith (Goings) Connolly, of Lincoln Park, Michigan, born on April 2, 1935 in Melvindale, Michigan, passed away at age 84 on May 22, 2019 in Leonardtown, Maryland. She graduated from Cal State Dominquez Hills in 1990. She was a Registered Nurse at Little Company of Mary and Los Angeles Harbor Community College. Doris was married to the late Tom Connolly Jr. She is survived by her son, John; stepson, Tom Connolly III; stepdaughter, J.S Hegegard; brother, Les Goings; and seven grandchildren.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 29, 2019
