Doris Lippard Wenters January 3, 1929 - September 24, 2019 Doris was born in Dallas, Texas, the youngest of six children. After living in Oklahoma City for a few years with her husband and daughter, they moved to Torrance in 1956 where her husband Harold worked for North American. Doris was a stay-at-home mom, enjoying sewing and volunteer work as a Welcome Wagon Hostess. A few years after moving to Torrance, Doris joined Harold in real estate, opening an office, Lippard Realtors, in East Torrance and later in West Torrance. They were active in the Torrance-Lomita Board of Realtors where Doris was the president of the women's club. They were active members of Redondo Beach First Methodist Church as well as the Torrance Mounted Police. Doris loved sewing, silk-painting, ballroom dancing and gardening. She and her second husband, Ralph, traveled the world in retirement. But her favorite activity was playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted mother, step-mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Dianne, step-daughters, Madeline, Joani and Melisssa, eight grandchildren and three great-grandsons. Internment was September 28th at Green Hills.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 5, 2019