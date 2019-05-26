|
March 25, 1937 Barton Hill San Pedro - May 18, 2019 Heaven "Fly Free Angel" Mass Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Pedro. Join us for lunch after. You loved each other, you taught us to love all people of all origins regardless of their economic situation or where they were from. You taught at SCROC in office occupations for 30+ years. You and dad were a team with a lot of respect for each other. Thanks for making us all proud. Survived by Tony Dorianne & Michael Mosich. Please join us all, old friends, new and family! Let's celebrate the life of our mom. GRATITUDE * LOVE * RESPECT
Published in Daily Breeze on May 26, 2019