March 26, 1937 - May 18, 2019 On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Doris Spanje Mosich passed away at her home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Doris was born on March 26, 1937 and is survived by her three children, Anthony, Dorianne and Michael. Her sister Dani Rose, brother Mate and grandchildren Steven, Kristin and her remaining family join her friends in mourning her death. She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Joseph Mosich, sister Nellie Simich, father Mate Spanje Sr. and mother Danica Spanje. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Church, at 1292 West Santa Cruz Street, San Pedro, CA 90732 at 10:15 am on Friday, May 31, 2019. Immediately following will be Graveside Services at Green Hills Memorial, 27501 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 30, 2019
