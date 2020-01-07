|
Mar 4,1932 - Nov 19, 2019 Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt and Great Aunt Dorothy June Jones Curwick passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on November 19, 2019. She was the Beloved Daughter of the Late Joseph Howard Jones and Mildred Angela (Tucker) Jones. Married to Harlan J Curwick for 62 years. Mother of Stephen J. Curwick and Dianne Marie Curwick. Sister of the late Phylis Joyce Jones and Gerald L. Jones. Sister of Constance Louise Jones Church of Texas, Arthur Edward Jones of Rhode Island Janice Ann Jones Baldwin of Arizona, Donald Robert Jones of Rhode Island, Judith Dianne Jones Guglielmo of Rhode Island, Thomas Kenneth Jones of Rhode Island and Vivian Elizabeth Jones Ciamaga of California. Dottie, as she was known by friends, was born in Rhode Island and came to Fresno, California in her early 20's where she attended Fresno State College and met Harlan Curwick, her husband of 62 years. They married in Rhode Island in 1957 and began their family in Inglewood where they welcomed their son, Stephen J. Curwick. They moved to Redondo Beach and were blessed by a daughter, Dianne Curwick in 1964. Dottie soon went back to college and earned her Masters in Special Education at Cal State Dominguez University. She taught at every level of Special education gaining respect from the teaching community and was deeply admired by parents for her remarkable teaching methods. Dottie was an active enthusiast of cultural relations. She served as Vice President of the Redondo Beach Sister City, an exchange program for youth from Redondo Beach and Ensenada, Mexico. She hosted many young exchange students in her home and travelled to and made lifelong friends in Ensenada. Dottie loved to travel. She travelled on many road trips with her husband and family up the entire coast of the United States and Canada. Raised on a farm, Dottie loved nature and trees. She also spent most weekends in Lake Arrowhead with her husband and young children. She loved to include her friends in all of their travels including over 50 cruises throughout the world. She and her husband fondly cherished a momentous adventure on a 1st class African Safari. When she retired from teaching she went into the travel business with her husband, Harlan. She was the office manager at American Travel. She used her travel background to book their clients on unfound unforgettable group cruises, many of which she and her husband hosted. She continued to travel with her husband and friends each year culminating in a 60th anniversary cruise to Alaska with her husband and two children in 2017. She is survived by her husband and two children. Dottie's Memorial will be on Sunday, January 12th from 2-5pm in Redondo Beach. Friends of Dottie's are welcome. Please call 310-376-2316 to be added to the guest list.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 7, 2020