Dorothy Helen Fowler After gracing the earth for almost 75 years, Dorothy (Dee Dee) Fowler, beloved South Bay native, left this earth on July 16, 2019 to walk with Jesus in the cool of the day. She is now in her new body with no more pain, only rejoicing and dancing with her Savior. A graduate of Redondo Union High School and a long-time employee of El Camino College in the admissions office, Dorothy, with the love of Christ, made a lasting impression on everyone she encountered. Final wishes from this beautiful, sassy soul were that we would not mourn, but celebrate. And celebrate we will her legacy of a quiet grit, of perseverance, of strong work ethic, of healthy living, of honesty, and of prayer. Her precious life will be honored by her four children, one daughter-in-law, two granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, and a great-grandson who will make his debut very soon, her brother, sister and many nieces, nephews and, of course, her beautiful friends. She will be missed, not forgotten. We will see her again soon.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 11, 2019