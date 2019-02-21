|
|
Dorothy Jean Nino (Bell)
Dorothy Nino, long-time resident of Westchester, passed away on February 2, 2019 from congestive heart failure.
She was born to Thomas and Brenda Bell in Winnipeg on March 8, 1934. After High School, she attended the Winnipeg General Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated and moved to California to complete training at St. Agnes Medical Center and UCLA.
Dorothy married Robin Nino in 1959. Dorothy was involved in the Food Pantry LAX for over 30 years, improving the lives of thousands of local families. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and playing Mahjong and Bunko with her friends.
She is survived by her children, Susan (Bruce), Jeff (Claire), Michelle (Chris), grandchildren, Brent, Tyler, Alec, sister in law, Irene Penner and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the Food Pantry LAX (8726 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite D PMB 741, Westchester, CA 90045). Please sign guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 21, 2019