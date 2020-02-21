|
|
06/07/1935 - 02/13/2020 Dorothy was born in Santa Paula, CA. Dorothy was a loving wife to Darrell, a wonderful bonus mom to Gary (she didn't like being called a step mom), a terrific grandma to Mike, Kyle, Cole and she was a great grandma to 15 beautiful ones, a pleasure to have as a mother in love to Jodie and the best grandma in love to Martylyn. She will be deeply missed. Sevices will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on February 22, 2020 at 11:30am.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 21, 2020