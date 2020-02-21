Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
06/07/1935 - 02/13/2020 Dorothy was born in Santa Paula, CA. Dorothy was a loving wife to Darrell, a wonderful bonus mom to Gary (she didn't like being called a step mom), a terrific grandma to Mike, Kyle, Cole and she was a great grandma to 15 beautiful ones, a pleasure to have as a mother in love to Jodie and the best grandma in love to Martylyn. She will be deeply missed. Sevices will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on February 22, 2020 at 11:30am.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -