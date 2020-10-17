Oct. 27, 1927 - Sept. 26, 2020 Dorothy Mae Bowles was born in Los Angeles, California on October 27, 1927 to Dale Albert Phillips and Elizabeth Lavinder Phillips. In 1928, her sister Elizabeth (Betty) Ann was born. The family lived in Imlay, Nevada during the 1930's where her father worked in a tungsten mine. In 1940, they returned to California and settled in Culver City, where Dorothy lived for the rest of her life. She and her sister were in the same grade and attended Culver City Grammar School for 7th and 8th grades and then graduated together from Hamilton High School in 1946. Dorothy married Robert Aubrey Munsell in 1950 and they had two children, Janet Lynn and Dale Robert. When the marriage ended in 1959, Dorothy became a single mother. She began working in the Aerospace industry, where she was employed by various companies until retiring from Hughes Aircraft in 1989. She married her second husband, James Clinton Bowles in 1970 and was widowed in 1978. After retirement, she enjoyed riding her bicycle all over Culver City, visiting friends and making new ones. Her loyal companion for many years was her poodle, Gigi, who was pampered and taken everywhere Dorothy went. Her favorite TV show was I Love Lucy and she had memorized all the episodes. Dorothy passed away on September 26, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Janet Lynn (Munsell) Wolf; son, Dale Robert Munsell; granddaughter, Jessica Leigh (Wolf) Skinner; her great grandchildren, Dylan Michael, Ryan Wayne, and Jenna Leigh Skinner, and her sister, Betty Ann Wilbur. We love you Mom and will miss you dearly.





