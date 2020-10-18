Doug Stott, 87, of Rancho Palos Verdes, died September 30, 2020 due to complications from a brain tumor. Roy Douglas Stott was born July 20, 1933, in Torrance Hospital, to Oleta S. (nee Smith) and Roy Stott. Doug grew up in Redondo Beach and captured fond memories of his childhood and early married years in a memoir, "Redondo Ramblings," self-published earlier this year on Amazon. Doug met his future wife, Mary Ann Stone, as Redondo High School juniors when they both served in The Ivy Chain, an honor ceremony for graduating seniors. Doug married Mary Ann on June 19, 1954, and had two sons, Mark and Jon. An avid sports fan, Doug played football and ran track at Redondo Union High School, and continued with football at El Camino College until injury ended his career. Doug spent hours coaching and watching his sons play football and baseball and spent many of his summers camping and water skiing with the family and friends. Doug attended UCLA but fell one class short of graduating. He worked in the wire and cable industry for decades before founding his own distributorship, RDS Wire and Cable, in 1985. He kept a foot in the business even after retirement, and remained as CEO with an office with his name on it at the company's Gardena's headquarters. He will be sorely missed by the company's longtime employees and customers. Doug and Mary Ann traveled the world after retirement. Their destinations took them to Europe, Africa, China, Russia, and all over the United States. For many years, one of their favorite destinations was Pine Mountain, CA, where they especially enjoyed golfing with friends. Doug was known for his sense of humor, his strong work ethic, and his generosity toward others. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his two sons, Mark, of Oceanside, and Jon, of Torrance, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann, in 2018. Plans for a memorial service are pending.





