Services Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel 27501 South Western Avenue Rancho Palos Verdes , CA 90275 (310) 831-0311

Obituary Condolences Flowers February 1, 1932 - March 24, 2019 Douglas Arthur Bovee, age 87, a 55 year resident of Palos Verdes, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 24, 2019. Doug was born in Big Falls, WI to Carl and Lillian (Ruppenthal) Bovee. He played football and graduated from Marion High School. He loved to fish and hunt with his father and his upbringing was rooted in the Lutheran religion. In July 1949, without ever having seen the ocean, Doug enlisted in the Navy. He was an Electronics Technician Second Class during the Korean War. He was stationed in Korea, Japan, Hawaii and California for 3 years, 10 months, 22 days and 10.5 hours on the USS Pickaway and LST 715. He attended Purdue University on the GI Bill and was President of his fraternity, Beta Sigma Psi. He graduated in 1957 with a BS in Electrical Engineering and was immediately hired by Hughes Aircraft as a field engineer. While working in Madison, WI, Doug met the love of his life, Betty Blaydes when she was attending the summer session at University of Wisconsin. They dated long distance during her senior year of college in NY and married when she graduated in June 1959. Doug's job brought them to California in 1960. By 1964 they had two children, a daughter, Lauren and son, Paul and moved to the Palos Verdes Peninsula. They joined Ascension Lutheran Church where they were members for 55 years. Doug ushered, and together with Betty, volunteered for communion set up for decades. He enjoyed being a participant in the "Fourth City Campaign" and supported his children's school, soccer, football, drill team and scouting activities, including Paul's Eagle Scout Award. After 32 years, Doug retired from Hughes Aircraft in 1989 as a Manager of Test and Training Systems and enjoyed volunteering for the political campaigns of Maureen Reagan and Susan Brooks. His greatest joy was becoming a full time Pop Pop to Jeffrey, Kristin and Alyson. He picked them up from school, helped them with homework, took them for yogurt, made great dinners and snacks, attended dance recitals and countless soccer, softball, baseball, and football games. He was a champion of education and was so proud of their achievements. They continued to visit every week. Betty and Doug were actively involved with their gourmet dining and cotillion groups, wine tours, naval ship reunions, church book club and they loved entertaining family and friends. They made 18 family trips to Yosemite and travelled the world taking first class trips to Europe, China, Mexico, Greece, and his favorite - cruising the Danube River. Doug is survived by his daughter, Lauren (Chet) Brach of San Pedro, son, Paul (Barbara) Bovee of Redondo Beach, granddaughters, Kristin Brach and Alyson Bovee and sister, Carol Kernan of Mesa, AZ. Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Betty, his wife of 57 years, sister, Donna Rustad, infant twin siblings, Donald & Yvonne and his grandson, Jeffrey Brach. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd at 11 am at Green Hills Mortuary in Rancho Palos Verdes. The guest services will direct you to the site. All are welcome. Donations can be made payable to Georgetown College in memory of his grandson, Jeffrey Brach. Georgetown College Attn: Coach Micah Baumfeld 400 East College Street Georgetown, KY 40324 Green Hills Mortuary 27501 S. Western Avenue Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 92075 Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 30, 2019