11/20/32 - 09/10/19 Douglas "Doug" Nairne age 86, of Rancho Palos Verdes passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A graduate of the University of California, Doug was a lifetime resident of Sothern California. Doug's early years were spent on the water at Alamitos Bay as his family lived on the Long Beach Peninsula. Later his family moved to La Jolla, CA where Doug later raised his own family. Doug served twenty-one (21) years in the Air Force Reserves as a Navigator his height of 6'4" made him too tall to be a pilot. Doug retired from Bank of America after a 30-year career in 1988 and then consulted at several smaller banks in San Pedro area, not fully retiring until 2012 at the age of 80. Doug spent the last 20-years of his life as a resident and fixture of Rancho Palos Verdes, San Pedro, and the South Bay. Doug and his long-time companion and partner Barbara Kennard enjoyed the Elks' Club, local restaurants and road trips. Doug is survived by his son Ken and daughter-in-law Kristie, son Mack, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and his sweetheart and life partner Barbara Kennard and her son and daughter-in-law George and Margaret.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 27, 2019