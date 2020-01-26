|
Douglas (Doug) Paul Bell Douglas Bell, age 69, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at home in Tonasket, Washington. He was born on February 25, 1950 to Earl Bernard Bell and Marion (Langdon) Bell Hurtado in San Pedro, California. Graduating San Pedro High School in 1968, he married Elaine (Jacobelly) Powell and raised three daughters and a son in San Pedro. He started clerking on the docks as a K-Card at the same time and in 1969, joined ILWU Local 63 and worked as a Marine Clerk in Los Angeles Harbor for forty six years until retiring in 2014 and moving to Washington. In 2004, he married Denyce Harris, adding her children, Jeremiah and Vienna Gusha to his family. He loved his family, music, cars, NASCAR, basketball, get togethers with family and friends, and observing nature, always looking up at the sky or down at the earth and sea. His father, mother and brothers, Bernard and Greg preceded him in death. Doug is survived by his wife, Denyce; daughters, Brandi, Stevie, Nikki and Vienna; sons, Cecil and Jeremiah; grandchildren, Dustyn, Heather, Emma, Corey, Andrew Jr., Jacob, Alexys and Indie; sisters, Gina, Debbie, Barbara and Cathy; brothers, David and Bobby; aunt, Joan Bell and many nieces and nephews. A loving, funny, kind man, smiling and joking through life, he will be deeply missed. At his request, no services will be held. He only asked to be remembered with a smile. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 4-8pm at Puesta del Sol Restaurant, 1622 South Gaffey Street, San Pedro, California.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 26, 2020