Dr. Julius Frank

Dr. Julius Frank Obituary
Dr. Julius Frank Oct. 27, 1923 - Feb. 25, 2020 Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, doctor, pilot, golfer, paddle tennis player, adventurer. Julius Frank lived a life filled with love, laughter and positivity. Born in Los Angeles, he served in WWII and operated a successful medical practice in Gardena, CA which he happily worked in until retiring at the age of 90. He passed peacefully at the age of 96 of natural causes, and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Nori Naka, four children, Jerri, Robin, Michael and Nikola, grandchildren Chelsea, Callie & Chance and great-grandson, Noah.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 15, 2020
