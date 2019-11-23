Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mary Star of the Sea
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Star of the Sea
Resources
More Obituaries for Dragutin Matulic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dragutin Matulic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dragutin Matulic was born on the island of Dugi Otok in Dragove, Croatia. He passed away November 20, 2019 at the age of 74. He was a resident of San Pedro for 50 years. He will be fondly remembered as an avid fisherman, a Longshoreman, and dedicated husband and father. Dragutin is survived by his wife Valerija and two sons, Tomo (Sandra) and Michael (Kerry), as well as two grandchildren. A viewing will be held at 9:30 am, followed by mass at 10:30, at Mary Star of the Sea, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, with burial to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dragutin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Download Now