|
|
Dragutin Matulic was born on the island of Dugi Otok in Dragove, Croatia. He passed away November 20, 2019 at the age of 74. He was a resident of San Pedro for 50 years. He will be fondly remembered as an avid fisherman, a Longshoreman, and dedicated husband and father. Dragutin is survived by his wife Valerija and two sons, Tomo (Sandra) and Michael (Kerry), as well as two grandchildren. A viewing will be held at 9:30 am, followed by mass at 10:30, at Mary Star of the Sea, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, with burial to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 23, 2019