March 17, 1927 - Oct. 20, 2019 DuWayne Higgins was born on St. Patrick's Day in Faith, South Dakotaa grandson of a homestead farmer and his dad a blacksmith, his mother a hairdresser. In 1935 he moved with his family to Los Angeles. After high school, DuWayne attended Santa Monica City College as an art major for two years. He knew he wanted to be an artist at an early age. He then studied painting with Boris Deautsch at Otis Art Institute, followed by enrolling at Chouinard Art Institute (now California Institute of the Arts) where he studied under the tutorship of Richard Haines and Rex Brandt, while developing his direct and robust style. DuWayne also studied silkscreen print making (serigraphs) at Jepson Art Institute (Los Angeles) under the direction of Guy Maccoy and in addition, was inspired by William Brice's painting classes. To gain understanding of varying aesthetics, DuWayne also attended night classes at the Bisttram School of Design (Los Angeles, closed 1951) and Art Center School (now Art Center College of Design). During the 1970s when Guy Maccoy was especially busy with commissioned work, DuWayne helped him with making color separations by using his own huge wooden process camera in his garage studio. A responsible and caring family man, he supported his wife and two daughters working as a graphic artist in Presentations/Art Departments-- first at Douglas Aircraft, then Hughes Aircraft for many years. He continued painting throughout his life, often creating perceptive, colorful scenes from his harbor surroundings and travels. After retiring, he and his wife moved to San Pedro where he became a member of the San Pedro Art Association. He also was a volunteer teacher for approximately 20 years for high school students in the city of San Pedro, earning special awards for his volunteerism by L.A.U.S.D. and the San Pedro/Narbonne Community Adult School. His tenor singing, love of books, generous spirit, friendly and kind nature and constant creativity will be missed by those who knew him well. Married to his high school sweetheart, Jean, for 65 years, his daughters Larkin and Carrie and grandson Graham picture the two lovebirds joyously dancing together again to that BIG BAND sound! As DuWayne passed through the last days of his life, his daughters were by his side, singing to him. He will be greatly missed by them, his grandson, nieces, family, friends, and caregivers.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 29, 2019