09/16/1923 - 07/20/2019 Earl passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Torrance, CA. The family held a private Memorial Service on Wednesday, July 24th at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. A native of New York, he was born in September 1923. He was pre-deceased by the love of his live and his wife of 68 years, Dorothy. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Cheryl (Ken) and Robin (Rick), 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Raymond (Laura) Ladd and several nieces. In his earlier years, he was an avid golfer and in recent years his interests included gardening and cooking. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Earl was a member of the South Torrance Lions for over 30 years, where he served as club president and was chosen a Melvin Jones Fellow for dedicated humanitarian services. Because of Earl and Dorothy's long term association with Torrance Memorial Health Care Foundation and Earl's participation in the Lion's Club, the family asks that donations be made to either of those organizations in lieu of flowers.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 11, 2019