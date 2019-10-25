|
May of 1941 - September 25, 2019 Earnhardt Charles Sahs Jr, known as Chuck, passed away after an 18 month battle with cancer at the age of 78 in Torrance on September 25th, 2019. He was born in California by Earnhardt and Jean Sahs, who later had another child, Terry. Chuck graduated from Torrance High School, was drafted into the US Army in 1963, worked for Xerox and then TRW before retiring from TRW in 2002 as a quality engineer after 25 years. He is survived by his children John, Suzette and Charles, 4 grandchildren, and his significant other of 23 years, Irene. A service will be held at St. Margaret Mary's Church in Lomita on Thursday, October 31st at 10am. Chuck's ashes will then be spread over the ocean off the coast of Palos Verdes by A Journey With Wings.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 25, 2019