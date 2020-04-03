|
|
January 10, 1932 - March 26, 2020 Edgar Jack Herring, 88 of Hawthorne, CA, passed away March 26, 2020 due to complications of a stroke. He was born in Troup, TX to the late Lester Clyde Herring and Addie Cornelia Herring on January 10, 1932. He married the late Bernice Louise Herring in 1953. She was the love of his life. He served in the US Navy from 1950-1954 as a Boatswain Mate. The longest stint of his working career was in aerospace. His most recent position was Quality Control Manager at Fansteel PSM. He was also a Boy Scout Leader for many years. They loved traveling in their motor home. They visited all 48 contiguous states. He just received his 45 year pin from Gardena Elks Lodge #1919. He was also a member of the Hawthorne American Legion Post for 50 years. He is survived by his son, Lester Herring of Palmdale, CA and his daughter, Margaret Triplett of Hawthorne, CA, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Due to the coronavirus, there will not be a funeral. He will be buried with his wife at Inglewood Park Cemetery. He will be profoundly missed. The family is devastated but know how happy he is being reunited with Bernice.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 3, 2020