Daily Breeze Obituaries
Edith J. (Edie) Larson

Edith J. (Edie) Larson 06/20/1928 - 12/18/2019 Edith Larson (91) passed away peacefully in the hospital on December 18, 2019 after a brief struggle with end-stage lukemia. Born in June of 1928 in San Pedro, she first lived in San Pedro then her family moved to Lomita. She graduated from Narbonne High School in 1947 and began her working life at Harbor General Hospital, then finding other work at Hinkley's market where she began her career as a meat wrapper. She continued this career path until her retirement, after which she and her husband of 50 years George traveled intermittenly around northern Europe, Korea, and China. Edith was a charter member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Lomita as well as the Torrance Elks lodge 1948, as both a Lady Elk, then one of the first 6 female full lodge members. Edith is survived by her loving son and grandson. Her funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, January 11 at 9:00am in the Main Chapel of Green Hills Mortuary. 27501 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 7, 2020
