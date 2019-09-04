Home

Edmea "Mae" Rubottom

Edmea "Mae" Rubottom Obituary
7-29-1920 - 8-22-2019 Born July 29, 1920 in Los Angles, Mae passed away quietly on Aug 22nd, 2019 at the age of 99, in the Kern River Valley were she moved 3 months prior to be closer to her family. She lived in Redondo Beach all of her adult life. She raised her 3 children as a single mother Gary Rubottom (Kernville), Jim Rubottom (Redondo Beach) and Linda Dwyer (Utah). She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, son, Jim Rubottom, daughter-in-law, Judith Rubottom (Mc Guire), and her granddaughter, Joanne Gibb (Rubottom). Mae is survived by her son, Gary; daughter, Linda; 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Mae retired from the City of Redondo Beach after over 30 years of service where she worked as the City Clerk. Mae loved to take day trips to the beach, desert and mountains. She always said, "She lived through so much and should write a book about it." Grave side service will be held Saturday, September 7 at 2:00pm at Pacific Crest Cemetery, Redondo Beach. Argos Funeral Services 22750 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 230 Torrance, CA 90505
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 4, 2019
