1/2
Edmund "Eddie" Contreras
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
03/09/1928 - 11/21/2020 Edmund Contreras, age 92 passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1928 in Mexico. Edmund retired from the Laborer's Union Local 507 with 50 years. He enjoyed music and loved going to the casino. He was preceded in death by his wife Margarita, son Eddie Contreras and Tony Contreras. He is survived by his children Maria (Ray) Figueroa, Christina Contreras, Helen (Bob) LaFarga, Carmen Contreras, Margie (Jim) Jaramillo, Steven (Valerie) Contreras and Veronica (Louis) Geiger. He had ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Edmund will be missed. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Green Hills, 27501 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved