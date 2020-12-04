03/09/1928 - 11/21/2020 Edmund Contreras, age 92 passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1928 in Mexico. Edmund retired from the Laborer's Union Local 507 with 50 years. He enjoyed music and loved going to the casino. He was preceded in death by his wife Margarita, son Eddie Contreras and Tony Contreras. He is survived by his children Maria (Ray) Figueroa, Christina Contreras, Helen (Bob) LaFarga, Carmen Contreras, Margie (Jim) Jaramillo, Steven (Valerie) Contreras and Veronica (Louis) Geiger. He had ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Edmund will be missed. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Green Hills, 27501 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275





