5/26/1933 - 5/6/2019 Edward Arthur Hinz, Jr., Justice of the California Court of Appeal, passed away on May 6, 2019 at the age of 85 in his Rancho Palos Verdes residence of 45 years. He was born on May 26, 1933 in York, Nebraska. The Hinz family moved from York to Long Beach, California in 1948 when he was 15 years old. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Patricia. They first dated while attending Wilson High School in Long Beach, CA. He is also survived by two sons, Edward Hinz III of Torrance and Steven Hinz of Vancouver, Washington. They are both outstanding and successful men. Edward Hinz III and Blair, his wonderful wife, produced two outstanding grandchildren, Edward Hinz IV and Rory. He is survived by a brother, Dan Hinz, of San Luis Obispo and by a sister, Juliet Swoboda of Rancho Palos Verdes. He also leaves behind a number of uncles, aunts nieces and nephews. Before he graduated from college, he was drafted into the US Army where he served for two years. He served most of this period with the 4th Armored Division in Fort Hood, Texas. He then entered and graduated from UCLA with Honors. Next, he entered the Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, where he graduated in 1961. He was admitted to the Order of the Coif, which is awarded to the students in the top 10 percent of the graduating class. Following law school, he was hired by the office of the California Attorney General in Sacramento, California. He was assigned to the Criminal Law Division. He was a Deputy Attorney General until 1972. In 1972 the Attorney General appointed him Chief Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Law Division. He had 149 brilliant attorneys located in offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento. After serving two years as Chief Assistant he was appointed Judge of the Los Angeles Municipal Court by Governor Ronald Reagan. He served on that court for one year in the Traffic Court. In 1974 Governor Reagan elevated him to the Los Angeles Superior Court. He served in a Criminal Law Court until 1990. During those 16 years he presided over 100's of criminal cases, including many complex and high-profile cases. In 1990 Governor Deukmejian appointed him a Justice of the California Court of Appeal. He served on that court until he retired in 1994 after 21 years with the judiciary. His greatest thrill in his life was being with his beloved wife and family. He loved them all dearly. He enjoyed taking his family out to dinner, a frequent event at Trumps Golf Course. He loved his two grandchildren to the extent that he paid for their college educations. We were blessed to have him in our lives to guide us and support us. He will be missed, but held in our hearts and memories forever. God bless you. We love you. A memorial service will be held 1:00PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Peter's by the Sea, Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 16, 2019