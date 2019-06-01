|
Edward (Ned) Hosken February 10, 1949 - May 22, 2019 A 5th generation Californian and resident of Palos Verdes Estates, Ned graduated from Palos Verdes High School and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Born in Palo Alto, he lived on Oahu and in the Yukon Territory. He crossed the country more than once, including a solo motorcycle trip. But Palos Verdes was always home. Ned found his calling in commercial real estate lending; Ned always loved a great deal. He threw big parties with his wife, Lynne. He set out to be an active, present father to his sons. He wanted his house to be a hang out where his boys' friends felt welcome. He succeeded wildly in all efforts. He had a terrific memory and a great sense of humor. He would talk to anyone, even if they spoke another language. He liked sitting at the head of the table and telling a good story or joke. Ned loved toys. He learned to drive racecars and was a licensed pilot. As he got older, he loved LAYC sailboat racing and speedboat cruising on Lake Tahoe sometimes in a classic wood boat that didn't float. He always loved cars and especially a good old-fashioned road trip. He is survived by Lynne, his wife of thirty-five years; by his three sons: Matthew, Mark and Bob; by his sisters: Kate Moore, Nancy Hines, Joan Bird, Sarah Bartling, and Kim Hosken; and by countless other family and friends. A Celebration of Ned will be held, Thursday, June 6, at 1:00 p.m. at the Neighborhood Church in Palos Verdes Estates.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 1, 2019