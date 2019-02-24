Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Edward Martin Jr.

Edward (Eddie, Big Ed) Martin Jr., age 64, of Wilmington, CA passed away on February 9, 2019. A graduate of Carson High School and proud colt brother of the 1971 football team, he was a dedicated Longshoreman - steady at LBC Metro 212 (Coal dock) for many years.
Survived by his children, Gina (Arturo) Perez, Monica (Cesar) Delgadillo, Eddie Martin III and Gabriel Martin; grandchildren Anthony (Kassandra) Melena, Desmond Delgadillo, LCpl Vincent Perez, PFC Brandon Martin, Sophia Delgadillo, Eddie Martin IV, Madilynn Perez, Jenna Martin, Gabrielle Martin and Alanah Delgadillo; mother Erlinda Fuentes; sisters, Sheryl (Bobby) Valdez, Rebecca (Jerry) Garza; brothers, Robert (Lori) Fernandez, Tommy Fernandez; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by father Edward (Eddie) Martin, Sr.
Visitation for Eddie will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Wilmington, 1640 North Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA 90744, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM also at the mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 1011 E. "L" St., Wilmington, CA 90744, with interment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275.
Eddie was loved by all and will forever be immensely missed.
The family encourages to express fond memories and pictures to share at www.funerariadelangelwilmington.com
Please sign the guest book at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 24, 2019
