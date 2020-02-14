|
Nov. 30, 1953 - Feb. 11, 2020 Passed away on February 11, 2020 at his home in San Pedro surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born on November 30, 1953 in Los Angeles and was a lifetime resident of San Pedro. He was a proud member of the ILWU for over 18 years. There were a few things that were always certain when it came to Mike, his love for his family, his close bonds with his friends and of course his daily visit to Sacred Grounds where he always had his seat waiting for him every morning. Mike's passing undoubtedly leaves an aching void in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him. His ability to love and care for others without judgement and his selfless nature will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marion Kearney. Mike is survived by his loving children, Angela Gamez and Shaun Kearney; grandchildren, Felix "Junior" Rodriguez, Ofelia Rodriguez, Robert Lara, Fiona Kearney and Jett Kearney; great grandchild, October; sister, Marianne Kearney; and many other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 4-8 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel. A Rosary/Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Mission Maria Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, 3600 S. Gaffey St, San Pedro followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 14, 2020