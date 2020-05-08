March 4, 1927 - May 9, 2019 Edwin Eugene "Gene" Burt was born March 4, 1927 in Seattle, WA to Ed Warner and Lucy Burt and passed away at home on May 9, 2019 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA surrounded by his loving family. He was 92 years old. Gene enlisted in the Navy upon graduating from high school and, after serving three years, he went to work for his father in the family owned business, Coburn Roof Company, in Inglewood, CA. On May 24, 1947, he married his high school sweetheart, Maureen P. Broadbelt, and set up housekeeping in Inglewood, CA. They had sons Michael in 1948, Patrick in 1950 and twins, Donna and Daniel in 1952. In March of 1966, they moved to Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Gene was very active in the communities where he worked and lived. He was instrumental in building the first Little League field in Inglewood and belonged to the Chamber of Commerce, the Elks Lodge and became president of the Southwest Rotary Club. He was a huge advocate of the Shriner's Children's Hospital and donated to many organizations including the Los Angeles Zoo, San Pedro Marine Aquarium and Long Beach Aquarium. Gene and his wife were also dedicated fundraisers for the San Pedro Peninsula Hospital. His hobbies were varied...from breeding and raising racing pigeons in his younger days to fishing, traveling, gardening, photography, feeding his humming birds, watching Dodger games and being a loyal fan of USC. Gene loved being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Spending time with his family and friends was one of his priorities, as was meeting people and telling his many stories. Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Maureen, of 65 years; his sister, Edna Mae Burt; his beloved sons, Michael, Daniel and daughter, Donna. He is survived by his son, Patrick Burt (Marva); Grandchildren: Nicole, Addam, Ashley and Kaley; Great-Grandchildren: Layne, Cole, Austin, Aubrey, Savannah, Patrick, Metalie, Regan, Harbor and Remington.





