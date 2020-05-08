Edwin Eugene Burt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 4, 1927 - May 9, 2019 Edwin Eugene "Gene" Burt was born March 4, 1927 in Seattle, WA to Ed Warner and Lucy Burt and passed away at home on May 9, 2019 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA surrounded by his loving family. He was 92 years old. Gene enlisted in the Navy upon graduating from high school and, after serving three years, he went to work for his father in the family owned business, Coburn Roof Company, in Inglewood, CA. On May 24, 1947, he married his high school sweetheart, Maureen P. Broadbelt, and set up housekeeping in Inglewood, CA. They had sons Michael in 1948, Patrick in 1950 and twins, Donna and Daniel in 1952. In March of 1966, they moved to Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Gene was very active in the communities where he worked and lived. He was instrumental in building the first Little League field in Inglewood and belonged to the Chamber of Commerce, the Elks Lodge and became president of the Southwest Rotary Club. He was a huge advocate of the Shriner's Children's Hospital and donated to many organizations including the Los Angeles Zoo, San Pedro Marine Aquarium and Long Beach Aquarium. Gene and his wife were also dedicated fundraisers for the San Pedro Peninsula Hospital. His hobbies were varied...from breeding and raising racing pigeons in his younger days to fishing, traveling, gardening, photography, feeding his humming birds, watching Dodger games and being a loyal fan of USC. Gene loved being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Spending time with his family and friends was one of his priorities, as was meeting people and telling his many stories. Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Maureen, of 65 years; his sister, Edna Mae Burt; his beloved sons, Michael, Daniel and daughter, Donna. He is survived by his son, Patrick Burt (Marva); Grandchildren: Nicole, Addam, Ashley and Kaley; Great-Grandchildren: Layne, Cole, Austin, Aubrey, Savannah, Patrick, Metalie, Regan, Harbor and Remington.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
I met Gene Burt in 1988 when I was in charge of the San Pedro Peninsula Hospital Foundation. Gene was a fantastic fundraiser who raised significant funding for hospital equipment and services. Gene and I stayed in touch over years. After Maureen, his loving wife, passed away, we would join Gene for lunch or dinner often. In between, we would chat on the phone sharing stories of our lives. Gene was a dear sweet wonderful man and friend. I miss him beyond words. My deepest sympathies to the entire Burt family.
Mary Gimenez-Caulder
Friend
May 9, 2020
As one of Donna's best friends in high school I spent a lot of time at their house..both Mr. Burt (Edwin) and Mrs. Burt were super loving..caring..generous. I will remember them both with love always...
Lois Cunningham
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved