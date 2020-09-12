Nov. 9, 1923 - Sept. 6, 2020 The South Bay lost one of its most enduring and endearing figures over the weekend. Ed Slattery passed away just a couple months short of his 97th birthday. Ed moved to South Redondo in 1955, and lived in an apartment at Avenue C and The Esplanade for more than 50 years. A gifted athlete, he taught youth boxing at the Torrance YMCA well into his mid-90s. He was a familiar sight in the Riviera Village. Ed is survived by his 3 adult children, his ex-wife, 2 daughters-in-law, and 2 young adult grandchildren. He was a kind and most unpretentious man with a heart of gold.





