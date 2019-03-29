Home

2/14/1929 - 3/18/2019 Eileen Summerfelt passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019, at the age of 90. She is survived by 2 of her 3 children, Naomi and Rebecca. Eileen's son John died in 2005, which was a great loss to the family. Eileen is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and her 2 sisters, Shirley and Sunny. Born in Huntington Beach, and raised in Inglewood, Eileen was a resident of Palos Verdes since 1961. She was a pre-school music director for 25 years, and an active member of Peninsula Community Church. Eileen was a talented musician, and had a real love of sports, both as a participant and fan. Most of all, her great joy was her family and her church. We will miss her always. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 on Saturday April 6th at Peninsula Community Church, 5640 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 29, 2019
