|
|
Nov. 25, 1930 - May 3, 2019 Eldon Wells Dimon passed away in San Pedro, CA at the age of 88. He lived a long and happy life including over 60 years of marriage to beloved wife, Angie. Skip was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He bravely served in the Korean War and later worked as a painter at Marineland. He is survived by wife, Angie; two children, Kathy Magness, Mark (Eileen) Dimon; four grandchildren, Rochelle Magness, Tracy (Kujtim) Sllamniku, Trevor (Audrianna) Dimon, Blake Dimon; two great-grandchildren, Hunter Dimon, and Adelina Sllamniku; and many other family and friends. A viewing will be held May 9, 2019 from 4-8pm and a memorial service celebrating Skip's life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Green Hills Memorial Park at 9 am.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 7, 2019