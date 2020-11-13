July 28, 1923 - Nov. 7, 2020 Born July 28, 1923 in Kenosha Wisconsin and passed away on November 7, 2020 in Rancho Palos Verdes. Eleanor attended school but had to quit before finishing to take care of her brothers. During World War II she worked at Specialty Brass in Kenosha making machine gun parts. She met Joseph Ciganovich in 1946. They were married on September 14, 1946. Their daughter, Martha, was born on September 23, 1947, and their son, Joseph, was born on September 22, 1949. They moved to California in 1959. Eleanor was a housewife while Joseph worked until he retired in 1976. They became active in Peck Park Senior Club, Joseph was the president for two years. Joseph passed away in 1989. Eleanor stayed active in the Seniors Club. She was asked to help on the travel club. She worked for close to thirty years on travel. She was at Peck Park for a few years then moved to High Neighbors. Then ended up at Anderson Memorial Seniors Club. Many trips were to places like Washington D.C. and Branson. But, as the years went by and the people got older they only wanted to go to Laughlin Nevada. The last trip she took was the Christmas party in Riverside Hotel and Casino in 1981. Then she retired as tour chairman. Her wish was to have the people donate to the charity of their choice
instead of flowers. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, November 16, 2020, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park.
