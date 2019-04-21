Home

Elenore Clarice Strommen

Clarice (Myhre) Strommen (92) passed away Sunday April 14, 2019 at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, CA. She was born November 5, 1926 in Swift County, Minnesota. A longtime resident of Torrance, CA, Clarice was a homemaker and former employee of McDonnell Douglas. She was a long time member of So. Bay Church of God. She is survived by daughter Sue Whitecotton and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be at White & Day Center in Redondo Beach on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 11:00am. Visit www.lafuneral.com for more service information.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 21, 2019
