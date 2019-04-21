|
Clarice (Myhre) Strommen (92) passed away Sunday April 14, 2019 at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, CA. She was born November 5, 1926 in Swift County, Minnesota. A longtime resident of Torrance, CA, Clarice was a homemaker and former employee of McDonnell Douglas. She was a long time member of So. Bay Church of God. She is survived by daughter Sue Whitecotton and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be at White & Day Center in Redondo Beach on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 11:00am. Visit www.lafuneral.com for more service information.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 21, 2019