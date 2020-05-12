June 29, 1947 - April 20, 2020 The daughter of Clyde Castetter and Rita Hutchison Castetter, Eliza graduated from Seton Catholic High School Endicott, NY in 1965. She started working for AT&T as an operator. She moved to the Los Angeles area and continued working in telecommunications for GTE and then Verizon. She climbed the ladder and retired in 2017. She spent her time taking care of her husband, Gates Intino playing the guitar, video poker and watching movie with Gates. He passed away on December 24, 2017. Her, brother , Wayne Castetter ,passed on February 14, 1979. She is survived by her sister, Lora Castetter Barber of Kansas, nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces and many cousins, coworkers from Verizon and many dear friends. She died suddenly from a stroke. Eliza wished to be cremated with no memorial service. Those wanting to honor her memory may do so by making donations in her name to : Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance, Can. She was a bright, and loving person. We will miss her humor and smile.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store