March 18, 1952 - July 5, 2020 An Amazing Wife, Mother, Sister and Friend, Elizabeth (Liz) passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. She was in her fifth year battling ovarian cancer and was able to be at home, spending precious time with her family. Liz was born on March 18, 1952 to parents Elizabeth and Stephen Long in Manhattan Beach, California. Growing up in a family of eight, she attended American Martyrs School, Bishop Montgomery High School, Loyola Marymount University and Centinela Hospital School of Medical Technology, earning her license as a Clinical Laboratory Scientist. Her clinical career spanned 43 years including laboratories at Centinela Medical Center, Bay Harbor Hospital as Chemistry Supervisor, Little Company of Mary Hospital and finally at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center. There, Liz was a senior CLS and Clinical Instructor testing newborn babies for genetic and metabolic diseases at the NAPS Lab. In addition to all the laboratory work, Liz used her gift of life to the fullest and inspired many along the way. Early in adulthood, she supported the ERA and equality for women in the workplace. Although her early marriage to college friend Erich Rueschenberg did not last, she continued searching for a life partner. Liz met William (Bill) Hoffman in 1987. Pledging their love and their lives, they were married in 1991. She gave birth to their son Russell in 1993 and called Torrance home for the past 25 years. During this busy time, Liz also became a part time pastry chef, wrote several fiction novels and created a few musical dance productions just for fun. Active at the YMCA and with Russell's schools and sports teams, she cherished time with family and friends. We remember her sneaky sense of humor and we so miss Liz's laugh and her unique personality. Still, we are happy to know she is now free to continue her spiritual journey. Liz is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Patrick, sister in law Kathi Hoffman, brother in law Everett Knows The Ground and Mother in law Suzanne Hoffman. She is survived by her husband Bill, son Russell, brother Michael Long (Zinia), sister Mary Long (Leo Reyes), sister Margaret Knows The Ground and brother Thomas Long (Carmen). Also surviving are her sister in law Emily Long, sister in law Kristine Mrofka, brother in law Paul Hoffman (Dorine), her nieces Rebecca Knows The Ground, Erin Long, Shannon Long and Claudia Calvo-Listella, nephew Matthew Mrofka, Godchildren Christine, John and Robin Kellogg and numerous cousins, friends and wonderful caregivers. Liz loved every one of you! A celebration of Liz's life will follow at a later date and donations to the Torrance-South Bay YMCA or your favorite food bank are always welcome.





