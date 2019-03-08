On February 28, 2019, Elizabeth J. Murphy, known best as Betty, left this life after a period of illness. Born on June 20, 1924, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Morris and Helen Flude, she and her family relocated via a long road trip in a Plymouth to Southern California in 1933, where Betty lived nearly 85 years, working for the Flintridge Riding Club in La Cañada, two entrepreneurial family businesses and later as a private bookkeeper for 30 years to clients such as prominent lawyers, investors, and even a noted Hollywood producer. Betty could sustain focus and produce meticulous work in areas of tax, business finance, and private life accounting - her clients could scarcely do without her. In addition to appreciating music and beauty in all forms, Betty's unusual private lifelong interest was all things climate and weather. Everyone recalls Betty as beautiful, quick witted and humorous, engaging, gracious, energetic, and classy. Betty and Donald E. Murphy were married for life on August 4, 1990, resided in Torrance, CA, and shared interests in literature, movies, and travel with many trips within the United States and Europe. Betty followed her mother's decade of volunteer service carrying on with managing the gift shop at South Bay Hospital Auxiliary for another 30 years, raising substantial charitable funds for nursing school education and similar purposes. Preceded in death by her mother Helen B. Flude, and her brother John Richard Flude, Betty is survived by husband Donald, Donald's daughter Margaret Mottolo of Boston, MA, sister Marjorie A. Jones of Phoenix, AZ, sister-in-law Jule Walsh of Butte, MT, as well as nephews/nieces and spouses Richard and Diane Stevens, Roger and Heidi Flude, Elizabeth Stone and Halli MacNab, Robert and Shelly Stevens, and so many beloved grandnephews and grandnieces. The memorial service took place at Rice Mortuary in Torrance on March 3, 2019, with friends and family attending to celebrate Betty's life, and to share many fond memories and her enduring meaningfulness in their lives. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00191870-image-1.jpg,WL00191870-image-2.jpg Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary