August 6, 1930 - August 5, 2019 Elizabeth "Betty" Rodgers of Redondo Beach passed on Monday August 5, 2019. Betty was adored by her neighbors in Redondo Beach and she made Curtis Ave. special. Betty hosted Easter parties, helped organize the block party, enjoyed happy hours with the ladies and joined them for holiday dinners. Betty was truly loved! Betty worked as a hostess at the First Classs United Club Lounge at LAX for nearly 45 years. In that time, she made many friends from the entertainment and sports world. On the day of her retirement from United, it was proclaimed as "Betty Rodgers Day" at LAX. Nobody was a stranger to Betty for more than a few minutes. She was generous almost to a fault and her generosity extended to her family and friends. Her family was of paramount importance to her. As the last survivor of her immediate family, she was especially proud to be able to serve as the keeper of the memories of her mother, whom she adored, and her three sisters. Betty will be missed by MANY and will be remembered as a friendly, kind and generous soul. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 15, 2019