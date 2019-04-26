|
Dec 6, 1918 - April 16, 2019 Elma Viola Maisack (Manninen) 100, passed away peacefully April 16, 2019. Elma was born in Fort Bragg, California. At the age of three her father Kalle and mother Anna along with the rest of her family moved to Finland. Elma graduated nursing school and volunteered as a Lotta, a nurse that helped wounded soldiers during WWII. After the war Elma came back to California and married Wallace E. Maisack and continued working for the Red Cross as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. Elma was known for her warm friendly smile and loved her family, friends and the people around her. Elma enjoyed being outdoors and with nature. The hobbies she enjoyed were gardening, especially cymbidiums and roses. Elma enjoyed watching sporting events and was extremely proud when she knew the athlete was of Finnish decent, whether it was a formula car race or a hockey game. Elma was a big Dodger baseball fan. Elma is survived by her two sons, Gary and Craig. Pastor Jarmo Tarkki will conduct funeral service on April 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Inglewood Park Cemetery, 720 E. Florence Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 26, 2019