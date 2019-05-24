|
|
11/25/1922 - 5/14/2019 Affectionately known as "Barb" and "Bepaw" by his friends and family. Barb passed away at his home in Temecula, CA on May 14, 2019 at the age of 96. Born November 25, 1922 in Buckley, WA to William and Eva Barber, he was the youngest of ten children. After growing up in Seattle, Barb joined the US Navy in March 1941, served on the USS Chester, and was stationed at Pearl Harbor, HI for the duration on WWII. He met his future wife, Jacqueline Salvato, while on leave in San Francisco in 1943. The two were married on April 22, 1945. Barb and Jackie moved to San Pedro in 1948 where they raised two children. Upon discharge after serving in the Korean War, he spent some time as a commercial fisherman before going to work for L.A. Marine Hardware in 1957, where he was a member of the Teamsters until his retirement in 1989. After retirement, Barb and Jackie moved to Temecula. Barb was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling, and always loved watching Dodger baseball. Barb is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and nine siblings. He is survived by his daughter Eva, son Bill, grandchildren Charles Furman, Jennifer Furman, Mary Yulfo (Curtis), Rosalie Bense (Kevin), Jamie Barber, Billy Barber; two great grandchildren, Connor and Cailtyn Yulfo, and sister-in-law Rosalie Harrison. Funeral services to be held at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, on Tuesday, May 28th at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to San Pedro Packages for Patriots or Pictures for Heroes.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 24, 2019