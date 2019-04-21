|
1926 - 2019 Born December 6, 1926 in Marblehead, MA to William and Ruth Baxter the fourth of six children. Died April 4, 2019 with her family by her side. Elyse grew up in Marblehead and moved to Los Angeles as a teen after her parents passed. She attended Mount St. Mary's and later met her future husband Lloyd on a blind date. They married in 1951 and had their first of six kids in 1953. Moved to the Hollywood Riviera in 1952 where she resided until her passing. She was a devout Catholic and was a fixture at St. Lawrence Martyr for the past 60 years. After her years of homemaking she became very active in Alananon and her prayer and meditation groups. She was truly the matriarch of the Crisfield bunch. Survived by her six children Robin (Don) Crowell; Leslie (Baird) Wheatley; Greg (Angie); Bryan (Amireh); Jeff (Jenette) and Philip Crisfield; her nine grandchildren Brian (Melissa) Crowell; Chet and Eve Wheatley; Kevin, Sean, Cameron, Tucker (Elizabeth),Tate and Kyle Crisfield; and her great grandchildren Briana and Hayden Crowell and Nolan Crisfield. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd of 59 years and her siblings Ruthmary, Patricia, Philip, Paula, Anne and her great grandson Kayne. She will be truly missed. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Martyr on Saturday April 27th at 10am. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Alexandria House Los Angeles.
