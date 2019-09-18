|
|
Emilio "Miles" Vincente Chavez 04/05/1936 - 09/14/2019 A coach to many and a Papa to all Emilio "Miles" Chavez, 83, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on September 14, 2019 @ 12:36pm. He was born on April 5, 1936 to (Jose) Ray and Guadalupe Chavez in Las Cruces, NM. Full blooded Native American, he grew up on the Santo Domingo Indian Reservation until his family moved to Morenci, AZ where he'd attend Morenci HS and excel in sports, eventually graduating. He entered the US Navy September 13, 1955 making his way to San Pedro, CA where he met the love of his life. On November 30, 1957, he married Paula "Polly" Nuno. He was honorably discharged August 11, 1959. He would go on to coach at the San Pedro Boys Club and Security at SPHS and the Princess Louise until he became a proud member of ILWU Local 13 in 1987. Emilio retired in 1999 and enjoyed fishing, traveling with his family, watching sports, cars and technology. Survivors include his wife Polly; his two daughters, Yvonne and Lisa; 5 Grandchildren, Andrea (Brian), Sara, Star, Anita, Paula and Luis; 5 Great-Grandchildren; Briana, Brian Jr., Anthony, Nathan, and Isabella; and his brother, David (Becky). He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Lupe; sister, Darlene; brother, Thomas. Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 20, 2019, 9am in the Green Hills Chapel with a burial service to follow.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 18, 2019